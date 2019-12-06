8 people awarded Life-Saving Award after man saved in boat accident

“Due to the actions of these 8 persons, Mr. Jim Wilson is alive and recovering after spending 53 minutes in 45 degree water. It is a great honor that these 8 people be awarded the Life-Saving Award on this 5th day of December, 2019. Signed Sherriff Tom Carter, Chief Deputy Don Newman.”

Survivor, James Wilson was present at the ceremony to make sure his gratitude was known.

The room was filled in the Twin Falls Commissioners Public Meeting Room, where people came out to help honor those who saved Mr. James Wilson in the fatal boat accident that took place November 1st.

Dr. Holm who was with Mr. Wilson on board the boat, unfortunately did not survive, but this ceremony was a day to celebrate the people who tried their best on that tragic day.

“Truly grateful that we could make the best of this situation that we could. and then to get recognized is a really humbling experience to make us all feel really good about ourselves and what we do,” says Chase Lanting, firefighter with Salmon Track Rural Fire Department.

Wilson said, “If it wasn't for these people I would not be here. And their efforts, their training, led to my being here.”