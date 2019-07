To celebrate turning 90-years-old this year, a Magic Valley woman tandem BASE jumped of the Perrine Bridge on Saturday.

Friends and family members, who traveled from out of state came out to support Lena Thomas and her birthday celebration.

Thomas jumped off the bridge at around 9:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Tomas's daughter told KMVT,, her mother would then walk towards Centennial Park and make their way to Shoshone Falls.