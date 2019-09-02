95th annual Labor Day Parade held in Bellevue

The first Labor Day is said to have occured in the late 1800's in New York City. On June 28, 1894, President Grover Cleveland signed into law an act written by Congress making Labor Day a federal holiday. And while not as long running as the holiday itself, the town of Bellevue has been celebrating the holiday with a parade for 95 years.

14-year old Diesel Ward, the 2019 Bellevue Labor Day Parade grand marshal waves to the crowd as he rides through town.

"Here it's been traditionally the end of our busy tourist season," says Heather Johnston, an organizer who helped put together this year's Labor Day Celebration in Bellevue. "It's when people go back to school, and a lot of us work in the service industry. This is kind of our last hurrah in a summer we worked very hard."

At noon, the community views the parade on Main St. in town, and then walks just a few blocks over to the town park to enjoy a celebration where food, vendors, and live music is present. It's a celebration that recognizes the holiday and younger leaders of its community.

"It's so beautiful how the community supports the kids," Bellevue resident, Al Amato said.

One of those kids is 14 year-old Diesel Ward, this year's parade's grand marshal. A young man who garnered cheers from the crowds on Main St. as he rolled through the town on Main St., sitting in the back of convertible waving at the crowd.

"Diesel Ward is an amazing young man," Johnston said. "He's on the autism spectrum. and he has grown up in this community where everyone has really embraced him. He's in drama, he's in choir, and he's just a local celebrity."

All in all, Diesel is another part of what makes the community of Bellevue special not just on Labor Day, but year round, says Johnston.

"Today people can take their hair down, do a little dancing, and get ready for fall because winters are tough here."