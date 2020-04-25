97 Clear Springs Foods employees laid off

97 employees at Clear Springs Foods have been laid-off due to low sales contributed by the coronavirus pandemic, according to Riverence Holdings.

Riverence holdings acquired Clears Springs Foods on February 1 of this year. Riverence Holdings are also the owners of Riverence Farms, previously known as Evaqua Farms, which they aquired on January 1 of 2017, and is located throughout the Magic Valley.

This month between April 3 and April 17, 97 tenured employees at Clear Springs Foods were laid-off, which they say is 35% their original staff. 62 Riverence Farms employees were laid-off, and 3 employees from Riverence Holdings.

In an email to KMVT from Riverence, they stated; "The coronavirus pandemic has been incredibly challenging for us. Like many food producers, we experienced a massive decrease in sales with the national closure of food service, which changed the economics of our business from top to bottom."

Riverence also noted that, all remaining salaried employees received a 25% pay cut, and that the CEO is taking no salary for the time being.

"The situation was very unfortunate and by no fault or wrong-doing by any of our employees. We are continuing to provide medical benefits through the end of the month, plus 90 days of access to an employee assistance program."

