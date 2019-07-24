9th Annual Rotary Ice Cream Funday

The Rotary Club of Twin Falls 9th annual Ice Cream Funday is Saturday, July 27 from 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Twin Falls City Park. Participants can vote on the best ice cream flavor and name made by local businesses with the help of Cloverleaf Creamery

Jill Skeem with Rotary Club of Twin Falls talks about Saturday's Ninth Annual Ice Cream Funday (KMVT)

Funds raised through the event support help support local charities.

The cost of admission is $10 per adult and $5 for children 11 and under.