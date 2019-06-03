Twin Falls neighborhood removes brush, branches to be fire wise ready

To reduce fire risks at the Meadow Ridge subdivision in Twin Falls, homeowners, volunteers and local firefighters participated in an annual Firewise Day on Saturday.

Meadow Ridge is part of the Firewise Communities. For the last several years, Meadow Ridge Home Owners Association, Bureau of Land Management, Twin Falls Fire Department and Mid-Snake River Resource Conservation and Development have joined together to clear out and trim fire fuels.

The fuels could include from branches, shrubs, grass or stumps.

"Really the goal is to be preventative on reducing fire fuels," said Gloria Gott, Firewise president for Meadow Ridge HOA. "If a fire were to break out. It gives the fire teams chances to get here. It gives them the best chance of breaking up the fire."

Twin Falls Fire Marshall Tim Lauda said this subdivision faced a fire threat several years ago, something Meadow Ridge home owner Tom Wagner remembers.

"It was just moving fast and we didn't know they evacuated the area," Wagner said.

Organizers said every year there's been more people coming out to help reduce fire fuels.

"Every year we just seem to keep getting better. We were able to bring out more fuels. There's more participation. There's other hings that we can think of that we can do better, like reducing cheat grass planting native seed grass all sorts of things. But it's really been in phases each year."