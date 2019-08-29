A day at the Twin Falls County Fair with only 50 dollars

Wren, Vanessa, and Grandpa John decided to spend their Wednesday at the Twin Falls County Fair with the budget of $50.

KMVT set out to find out how far you can go at the fair with $50.00.

How far did that get them?

It was $15 just to get in, so now they were down to $35.

When you go to the fair you have to try some delicious fair food.

“We've come a couple times, so we kind of expected how much food is going to cost, but we were able to get an appetizer, a lunch item and a dessert, so we were able to try a couple different things here at the fair,” said fair attendee Vanessa Grieve.

After the pork sundae, the fried mushrooms, corndog, a chorizo sandwich, slice of pie and root beer float, they had spent the rest of the $35.

“I thought maybe that you could get into the rodeo or something later on with the $50, but I know prices have gone up everywhere, I kind of expected that 50 was going to be close,” said fair attendee John Grieve.

The $50 didn't make it past the food trucks, but they still had a fun day together.

“I was very happy to come to with my family, I brought my daughter, she's a little young to eat too much of the fair food yet, but it gave her an opportunity to hang out with the grandparents and see some things with grandpa John,” Vanessa Grieve said.

After they spent the $50, they perused the free activities, such as the ag building and the petting zoo.

“Coming to see my daughter-in-aw, being here with my granddaughter, and my wife, yeah, it was a lot of fun,” said John Grieve.

There are a lot of free things to do at the fair as well. On Monday, KMVT is partnering with Project Filter Pal Day, when you are your "pal" can ride as many rides as you can for only $15.