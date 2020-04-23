Magic Valley grassroots movement donates pizzas to ag and dairy workers

A grassroots movement in the Magic Valley is continuing to impact the community, and is now giving thanks to those in agriculture and dairy industry.

The Be a Good Human Project and Puder's Pizza, located at Snake River Bowl in Burley, teamed up on Thursday to give away 100 pizzas to farmers, tractor companies and other ag related businesses.

The Be a Good Human Project purchased 50 pizzas with money from their gear sales that can be purchased at Unique Twist Jewlery and supplied by State Fanatics. The other 50 pizzas were then donated by Puder's Pizza.

"It's not just affecting people that are small businesses, and doing hair and nails and everything, it's affecting so many people," said Khristin Quigley, owner of Unique Twist Jewelry.

Volunteers from across the community came together to help deliver the free pizzas. While owner of Snake River Bowl Justin Studer told KMVT that about 70% of his revenue has been lost due to having to close the bowling and arcade center, so being able to keep the restaurant open has been a great benefit.

"For us being able to keep the pizza up, and then we have actually been able to push it, because obviously we are not focused on anything else so the sales in the restaurant have actually gone up some," Studer said. "So it has actually helped offset some, but obviously, we are not where we would be. But it's better than nothing, and plus we are helping a lot of people."

Puder's Pizza will continue to donate one pizza for every five that are sold, and The Be a Good Human Project is now expanding with the hashtag #safeitfortheprofessionals to pre-pay services such as barbers and cosmetologists. The project has currently raised $20,000.