A look at how bus drivers train for the school year to keep students safe

During the school year, many students are in the care of bus drivers, taking them to school and home. Putting you first, KMVT took a look into how drivers get trained to make it a safe trip.

Bus driver Tessa Kolva opens the door of a bus (KMVT image/Elenee Dao)

"It's definitely a little intimidating being in charge of all this metal and this huge thing and by the end of it, you're not in charge of just yourself when you're finished, you're in charge of other kids," said Tessa Kolva, a bus driver.

Kolva started working for Mid Columbia Bus Company in the winter time.

"It's kind of crazy. It involves being up early and involves being up at those weird hours in the day, but I really love it," she said of her job.

However, it's a job that not everyone can do.

"It's not an easy process. Everyone thinks its a quick and simple process, that goes... It takes a lot of dedication to get these drivers ready for it ," said James Stevenson, the regional director of operations for the bus company.

Having to train and prepare drivers for road conditions, defensive driving and making sure the children gets home safely.

"Right now, for the five school districts, we run about 74 routes, so we try to have 84 full time available drivers," Stevenson said.

He said they like having extra people on hand in case others call out.

After an applicant passes the background and drug tests, they have to study. There are four tests they have to take to get their commercial drivers license permit.

"It’s a general knowledge test, an airbrake test, a passenger endorsement and a school bus endorsement," Stevenson listed.

After a driver gets their permit, they have to hold that permit for two weeks.

"We go onto the behind the wheel training portion, the basic CDL portion, student management, how to deal with children, basic school bus stuff," he said. "It depends on the individual. Some take a little bit longer, but some are ready at two weeks."

Pam Wolters, the lead driver trainer, said drivers can get sent onto another route.

"That gives them that little experience," Wolters said.

Kolva said it's a good experience to see other drivers.

"I was able to ride along on other routes to get a feel for how some other drivers do it as well as be able to pick up my own little quirks when I do," she said.

Before bus drivers get on the bus to go pick up students or even go to another route, they have what is called a pre-trip check.

"Make sure everything is safe to drive and to take the bus out," Wolters said.

Bus drivers have to multitask while they're working - having to watch the children and make sure they're behaving and then making sure they're driving safely.

"It's inside and outside the bus. You have to keep an eye on your mirror, making sure that your students are staying in their seats, they’re not running around, that they’re being nice to each other," Kolva said. "You have to be prepared for someone to break or cut you off. You have to be prepared for the wind... If it gets really windy, you have to watch out and just be prepared for any circumstance to happen."

As the school year is about to start, they ask that parents have patience.

"We’re beginning routes, we’re routing students as we get through registration with the districts. We’ll do dry runs with our drivers to make sure their stop times are correct. We go over student management, we do something called in service where we do mandatory training with our drivers each year, that’s about 8 to 10 hours to make sure we can minimalize those risks," Stevenson said.

Kolva said communication is key.

"Unfortunately if we don’t hear from you, we can't keep that most updated information if we hear from parents about a change then we’re able to help and accommodate... We’re only human, we try and work along and work out what's best for everyone and we definitely have your kids in mind when we make the choices we do," she said.

They will deal with issues on a case-by-case basis as it comes to them.

A big part that helps the bus company is registering students for the bus.

"As soon as your districts tell you that your kids are ready to register, and they’re going to start student registration, please register. The sooner you can get registered, the quicker we can get them routed and the easier it is on us and the easier it is on you guys," Stevenson said.

He said having the kids remember their bus number will also help make sure they get on the right bus to go home.

"Tell your kids if the were to memorize anything, memorize that bus number," Stevenson said.

Wolters said in the beginning, they do have a list of which children should be on their bus, so registering will help with that.

"We need to know what kids are riding our bus, but we do work with dispatch. If we see someone on there that doesn’t usually ride, then we get with dispatch and let them know if this student supposed to be on this bus, where do I drop them off," she said.

In the end, the company said they do want to get the students home safely. But, motorists on the road have a huge part to play in their safety too.

"Remember the stop arms and the ambers and reds. Please do not pass a bus when the stop arms out and we're actively loading and unloading kids," Stevenson said.

Because, no one wants to have that talk with a parent.

"I don't think anyone wants to tell a parent that their kids not coming home because they didn't follow basic school bus laws," he said.

The fines did increase in June, but the cost of a fine is far less than paying the ultimate price of hitting a child.