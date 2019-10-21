A look at the importance of car seat safety

More than 325 children under the age of five were saved in 2017 thanks to proper car seats.

Safe Kids Magic Valley offers monthly car seat safety checks at the hospital.

They tell KMVT they see a lot of children riding in seats that are either too small or too big.

It's important to check with a technician to make sure the car seat is installed properly.

Also verify that your child fits the height, weight and age requirements as listed on the manufactures label.

Tiny babies should remain rear facing until they top out the weigh limits.

Experts say it's not safe to buy a used car seat.

"We do see a lot of expired car seats that come throug," said Jennifer Westendorf, Safe Kids. "We also see a lot of car seats that people don't know the history of. They might pick them up at say a garage sale or a friend of a friend of a friend has a car seat that they passed down to you. On all seats it's marked both on the plastic and it's also on a little tag that sometimes comes off the date of manufacture."

Most car seats have a six year life span. But some of the newer transformer models have an eight to ten year lifespan.

If you're ever in a car accident, the car seat should be replaced.

Check with the seat manufacturer to get their recommendations, then speak with your insurance agent. Most companies will replace the car seat as part of your coverage.