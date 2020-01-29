AAA: Americans not using all their vacation days

Everybody likes taking a vacation, and while American workers are earning and using more vacation days, they're still leaving a lot of it unused.

According to AAA Idaho, there were 768 million unused vacation days last year. That represents nearly $65.5 billion in lost benefits, the equivalent of each worker donating $571 in free labor.

They are reminding Idahoans to plan for their vacations early and to not be afraid of taking vacations in general.

“People who do say that they're happier in their personal relationships, they're happier with their organization that they work for, with the way they use their time off, and they also reported higher levels of physical health and well being,” said Matthew Conde, AAA Idaho spokesman.

Conde suggests doing your homework before leaving, and making a list of the things you want to see or do, in order of importance.