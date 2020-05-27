AAA urges parents to cultivate safe driving behavior with teens during '100 Deadliest Days'

Following the Memorial Day weekend, we have now entered what AAA and first responders refer to as the “100 deadliest days”, a period which normally comes with an increase in vehicle crashes and fatalities.

According to AAA, the “100 deadliest days” are particularly dangerous for teen drivers, largely due to an increase of teens driving on roadways with school being out and many engaging in recreational travel during the summer months. In the past years alone, more than 8,000 people have died nationwide in crashes involving teens during the “100 deadliest days”. Seventy-eight of those deaths have occurred right in Idaho. While these statistics are nothing new when looking at traffic fatalities during the “100 deadliest days” this year’s summer months will look completely different due to the COVID-19 pandemic, says AAA spokesperson Matthew Conde.

“This summer presents some unique challenges. One unintended consequence of the stay-home orders is that people’s driving skills may be a little rusty, which is an even bigger concern when it comes to teens who have less driving experience to begin with,” said Conde, the AAA Idaho Public Affairs Director. “With everyone getting back on the roads together at the same time, it will take a collective effort to avoid a major spike in crash fatalities and serious injuries.”

And to stay safe that means cultivating and practicing responsible driving. Per the AAA Foundation Traffic Safety Culture Index, 72 percent of teen drivers between the age of 16-18 have admitted engaging in at least one of the following risky driving behaviors in the past 30 days.

 Driving 10 mph over the speed limit on a residential street (47%)

 Driving 15 mph over the speed limit on a freeway (40%)

 Texting while driving (35%)

 Red-light running (32%)

 Aggressive driving (31%)

 Drowsy driving (25%)

 Driving without a seat belt (17%)

In order to prevent these risky driving behaviors from being carried out in the first place, Conde says parents have an incredibly important role to play in ensuring their child stays safe.

“Teens need at least 50 hours of supervised practice behind the wheel, including some time driving in the dark and during bad weather. But don’t become a disengaged passenger – continue to provide coaching and feedback,” Conde suggested. “Parents should also establish a parent-teen driving agreement that sets family rules for teen drivers.”

Conde says another good way to help cultivate a safe driving culture with a child is to teach them to “READ” the road.

 Right speed, for right now

 Eyes up, brain on

 Anticipate drivers’/bicyclist’s/pedestrian’s next move

 Donut of space around your vehicle

To help parents conduct useful practice sessions with their teen drivers during the COVID-19 pandemic and after, AAA has produced a four page guide parents can access here, offering short lesson plans to help teach a child the “Do’s and Don’ts” of driving.