AARP: Be aware of scams when it comes time for the census

With the 2020 census coming up, scammers will be looking for victims.

According to a survey done by AARP, a majority of Americans may be susceptible to phony census correspondence or telephone calls.

They're reminding people that the census will come in the mail, however, if they fail to get a response, they will send someone out to your house.

They will never call you on the phone, or ask for personal information like your social security number, or bank account information, or even money or gift cards, explains Jeff Abramo, Communications Advisor, AARP Fraud Prevention Programs.

“We want to educate them. We want them to feel comfortable about the process of the census. We want them to feel confident about filling out the census, because it's so important,” Abramo explained.

