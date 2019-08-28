ABM set to start maintenance services in Cassia County Schools

The Cassia County School District voted to privatize their maintenance operations earlier this summer, and the company will begin working on Sept. 3.

The superintendent of Cassia County Schools says that the new maintenance company is set to start September 3rd.

The county has been working with the contract and with the proposal since the end of May, but they began thinking about privatizing the maintenance services more than a year ago.

The superintendent says that the school district needed more expertise in the maintenance services, and began researching options and were also looking to save money.

"All of our employees can maintain their positions that they currently have, in the system that ABM will provide, and that was one of our important pieces that we work through is make sure that people have the same opportunities that they have now; it'll just be under ABM rather than the school district," said superintendent Jim Shank.

ABM will be in charge of the upkeep of the county schools, custodial work and grounds.