AG reviews proposed minimum wage, medical pot initiatives

Updated: Tue 12:14 PM, Apr 23, 2019

BOISE, Idaho (AP) - The Idaho attorney general's office has completed reviews of proposed minimum wage and medical marijuana initiatives intended for the state ballot in the November 2020 general election.

The Idaho Press-Tribune reported Monday that the minimum wage initiative would increase Idaho's current $7.25 per hour minimum wage to $8.75 on June 1, 2021; to $9.75 a year later; to $10.75 a year after that; and to $12 an hour on June 1, 2024.

The office says because the proposed medical marijuana initiative seeks to both set up a system of legal medical marijuana in Idaho, and to legalize industrial hemp, it likely would violate the Idaho Constitution's existing single-subject rule for ballot initiatives.

Sponsors of both measures didn't respond to requests for comment Monday from The Idaho Press-Tribune.

