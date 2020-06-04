AMBER ALERT issued for 6-year-old N. Idaho boy

UPDATED (5 p.m.)

Police are still looking for a missing northern Idaho boy on Thursday after issuing an Amber Alert and shortly thereafter finding an abandoned vehicle they were likely traveling in.

The Rathdrum Police Department is looking for 6-year-old Leo Isador Hiibel-Cloutier and 17-year-old Gene W. “GW” Hiibel. Both boys are believed to be with their mother Mimi Charmayne Hiibel, 35, who recently lost custody of Leo. Leo is believed to be in imminent danger.

They were last seen and Super 1 Foods in Rathdrum at 8 a.m. on Sunday, May 31.

An update issued at about 3:45 p.m. Thursday said the 1988 white Honda four-door car they were likely traveling in was found abandoned in the Heyden area, but the children are still missing. Police are unsure what vehicle Hiibel may be driving.

Leo was last seen wearing black corduroy pants, a white T-shirt, tennis shoes and a camouflage hooded jacket. Leo is 4-feet tall and weighs 70 pounds. He is a white male with short black hair and brown eyes. Leo has a large gap between his two front teeth and speaks with a speech impediment.

Gene is 5-feet, 11-inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. Gene is a white male with light brown hair and hazel eyes. Gene was last seen wearing blue jeans and a tan colored “Carhart” style jacket, according to the Rathrum Police Department.

Mimi Hiibel is described as being 5-feet, 4-inches tall with brown hair and green eyes and weighs about 145 pounds. She has a “J” shaped tattoo on the back of her left hand near the thumb.

Police were initially looking for a 1988 white Honda four-door car with Idaho license plate No. K670043. They believed they could possibly be en route to Nevada or Oklahoma.

