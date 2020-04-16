AMBER Alert issued for girl abducted in Rupert

Idaho State Police have issued an AMBER Alert for a 14-year-old girl who they say was kidnapped by two men in Rupert early Thursday morning.

Officials identified the girl as 14-year-old Nayeli Miciela Ford. Ford is Native American and described as being 5-foot-7, 175 pounds and having brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a hot pink tank top with ruffles, denim shorts and white and black Adidas shoes.

The Minidoka County Sheriff's Office believes the girl may be in imminent danger.

Authorities are looking for two suspects in connection to the kidnapping.

The first is C. Villanueva Galarza, 35. He is described as having black hair and brown eyes. He is 5-foot-7 and weighs 145 pounds.

The other suspect is Sergio Anaya Alcantar. He is described as being 6-foot-6 and weighing 140 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

The suspects are believed to be traveling in a gray 2011 Chevrolet Malibu with Idaho license plate number 2M77260.

They are possibly headed westbound to Santa Rosa, California.

Authorities said the girl was taken by the suspects at about 7:50 a.m. Thursday morning. If they are spotted, call 911 or (208) 434-2320