AMBER Alert issued out of Elmore County

The Mountain Home Police Department has issued an AMBER Alert for 16 year old Bertonia "Toni" Anne McFadden who they believe was lured online by an older male by the name of Erick Javier Miramontes Anaya.

It's believed that he drove to her home, located at 1010 E Jackson St. in Mountain Home, in the early hours of June 30th, and picked her up.

Bertonia is developmentally delayed and requires occasional use of a wheelchair.

Bertonia's wheelchair was left at her residence. She has no phone or other means of communication.

Bertonia was last seen wearing black jeans and a pink shirt, and wears a brace with purple skulls on her left leg, from the knee down.

Police describe McFadden as a white 16 year old female, with brown hair and brown eyes, and is described as being 5 feet, 0 inches, and weighing 140 pounds.

Miramontes Anaya is described as a Hispanic 24 year old male, with brown hair and brown eyes. Hi is 6 feet, 0 inches, and weighs 175 pounds.

It is unknown what Miramontes Anaya was last wearing, but his car is

Silver 2004 Ford Explorer, with Idaho plates that read 1A243GD.

Police ask that anyone with information on the whereabouts of McFadden to contact the Mountain Home Police Department at (208)587-2100, or call 911 immediately.