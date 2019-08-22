Amber Alert cancelled | Missing Montana boy found safely

UPDATE: A 7-year-old Montana boy has been found safe along with the vehicle authorities.

Idaho State Police issued a news release about 9:34 a.m.

The child was believed to be endangered after being abducted by his noncustodial mother.

INITIAL STORY:

An Amber Alert has been issued for a 7-year-old Montana boy, who officials believe is in danger.

Authorities say Lanetta Kay Mellstead is the noncustodial mother of Tyran Ban Campen, who reportedly incapacitated the boy's custodial father and took him from Deborgia, Montana.

A press release sent out also states that Mellstead abuses drugs and is considered a direct threat to life of this child.

There is no description of Campen, however, Mellstead is described as a 43-year-old white female, with brown hair and green eyes, and stands 5-foot, 5-inches tall and weighs 140 pounds.

Mellstead also uses the aliases of Van Campen, Karisa and Ross.

The SUV Mellstead is driving is a black 1996 Ford Explorer, with Montana plates reading 540676B

The cell phone was last pinged in the Western Montana or Idaho area possibly travelling westbound, possibly to the Nampa area.