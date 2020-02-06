AP Source: Bryant memorial set for Feb. 24 at Staples Center

LOS ANGELES (AP) - A person with knowledge of the details says a public memorial service for Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others killed in a helicopter crash is planned for Feb. 24 at Staples Center.
The Los Angeles arena is where Bryant starred for the Lakers for most of his two-decade career.
The date corresponds with the jersey numbers he and 13-year-old daughter Gianna wore — 24 for him and 2 for her.
Staples Center has played host to other memorials, including for Michael Jackson.
The helicopter carrying Bryant and the others was headed to a girls basketball tournament outside Los Angeles when it crashed on Jan. 26.
