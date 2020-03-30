Abracadabra's turns restaurant into grocery store

One restaurant in Twin Falls is using the governor's recent stay-at-home order to turn their restaurant into a make-shift grocery store.

The manager of the Abracadabra's restaurant tells KMVT they are trying their best to help people who can't find certain things.

They are selling lots of flour, sugar and deli meats, as well as other things that they already had in stock around the restaurant.

They are open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. People can place an order ahead of time, or they can come in and get what they need.

"It's kind of nice too because we only allow about five people in at a time, so you can only pre-order and we will bring it to your car, or you can come in and shop around," said manager Nikki Bourne. "And this is just a way for us to get through, keep our lights on and keep a couple people employed through some of this."

Anyone who would like more information, can email the business at abras.twin@gmail.com.

Visit the businesses Facebook page.