Academic All-Star — Abbie Stevens

This week’s First Federal Academic All Star is Abbie Stevens from Twin Falls High School.

Abbie Stevens (Source: Twin Falls High School)

Abbie maintains a 4.0 GPA, scored a 30 on her ACT and is Senior Class Treasurer. She is also a winner of Magic Valley’s Distinguished Young Women and placed first in the Travel & Tourism category at the DECA International Conference. Abbie is enrolled in or has completed numerous dual credit, honors and AP classes.

Abbie has been doing ballet for 10 years and held major roles in Twin Falls Ballet Company productions. She helped run a week-long camp for kids at the CSI Refugee Center, volunteers at the St. Edwards soup kitchen, planned and hosted a barbecue for the local emergency responders, members of the Navy and their families, and helped organize Christmas presents for less fortunate children in the community.

She plans to attend Utah State University and to major in Nursing. Congratulations Abbie Stevens, this week’s First Federal Academic All Star.