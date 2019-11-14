Academic All-Star — Allie McClure

This week’s Academic All Star is Allie McClure from Oakley High School.

Allie maintains a 4.0 GPA, ranks #1 in her class and is currently student body president. Allie is enrolled in or has completed numerous dual credit classes.

Allie is a member of the Oakley Valley Service Foundation, a youth leader at church camps, and was an Oakley Elementary Summer School Aid. She participated in Julie’s Clothes for Kid’s and Days for Girls. She coaches and is actively involved in gymnastics.

Allie has succeeded in becoming Idaho State Level 8 Vault champion, regional level 9 Bar Champion and won numerous other rewards. She has received the Young Women Recognition Award, Honor Bee Award and Distinguished Young Women of South Mini-Cassia.

Her favorite subject is Medical Terminology and plans to major in Nursing.

Congratulations Allie McClure, this week’s First Federal Academic All Star.