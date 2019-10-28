Academic All-Star — Bailie Morey

This week’s First Federal Academic All-Star is Bailie Morey from Carey High School.

Bailie has a 3.8 GPA, is a member of the National Honors Society and is currently the Senior Class Vice President. She is very active in Varsity Volleyball, Basketball and Track and Field, winning numerous awards in all. Bailie is Art Club President, a football statistician and a member of her school newspaper. She was a national qualifier at the Business Professional of America National Leadership Conference.

Bailie accumulated over 60 hours of community service by caroling, making dolls and alphabet books for refuges, hauling and stacking wood, cleaning roadsides and much more. Her favorite subject is Technology and plans to attend Brigham Young University to study Computer Science.

Congratulations Bailie Morey, this week’s First Federal Academic All Star.