Academic All-Star — Brayden Parker

This week’s Academic All Star is Brayden Parker of Twin Falls High School.

Brayden maintains a 4.0 GPA and is currently Student Body President. Brandon is enrolled in or has completed numerous dual credit, honors and AP classes. He is very active in his community by helping with Service Bowl, Service Member BBQ, Change to Change week in his school, widows and elderly with yardwork, shoveling driveways and more, and provided Christmas for 10 families. His Eagle project involved installing color coded handrails in the grand stands of the filer fairgrounds. Brayden is active in swim team, tennis, TFHS show choir, and placed first in a JIVE competition in California. He’s been in charge of many fundraisers and planned his high school’s 2019 prom. He plans to major in Biology at Brigham Young University. Congratulations Brayden Parker, this week’s First Federal Academic All Star.