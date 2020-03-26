Academic All-Star — Chloe Ficklin

This week’s First Federal Academic All Star is Chloe Ficklin from Canyon Ridge High School.

Chloe has a 3.99 GPA and is treasurer for the National Honor Society.

She will be graduating high school with a Liberal Arts Associate’s degree.

She has accumulated 164 hours while volunteering in Argentina. She has been awarded the Young Women’s Medallion for completing 80 hours of service.

She also completed over 50 hours of service for her Honor Bee. She is active member of Business Professionals of America and is Co-President.

She has won Top 10% Academic Award for 3 years and also won the Hawk Knowledge Award.

Her favorite subject is Math, and she plans to major in Pre Med at Brigham Young University.

Congratulations Chloe Ficklin, this week’s First Federal Academic All Star.