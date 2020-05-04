Academic All-Star — Dale Shaw

This week’s First Federal Academic All Star is Dale Shaw from Gooding High School. Daniel is Student Body President, scored 1250 on his SAT and maintains a 4.0 GPA.

Dale has engaged in over 50 hours of community service through his church and FFA.

He also worked 10-hour shifts for the past 4 summers. Dale participates in Envirothon, Eagle Scout Competitions, Skills USA, and Magic Valley Symphony.

He is an active participant and won numerous awards in Football, Wrestling and Track. Dale is FFA chapter president and won 1st place in Meats State Contest for FFA and 1st in place for State Envirothon 2019 & 2019.

His favorite subjects are Science and Math, and he plans to major in Mechanical Engineering at either BYU, Utah State, or ISU.

Congratulations Dale Shaw, this week’s First Federal Academic All Star.