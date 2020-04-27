Academic All-Star — Daniel Butler

This week's First Federal Academic All-Star is Daniel Butler of Buhl High School.

Daniel is Student Body President, will graduate with 15 college credits and has a 3.95 GPA.

He has accumulated over 80 hours of community service through tutoring for Math, blood drives, toys for tots and even took a mission trip to Mexico. His extra-curricular activities include NHS, Key club and Bible club.

Daniel won 9 state medals from cross country and track. He has also been awarded Runner of the year 2017-2019 and signed to run for College of Idaho.

His favorite subject is Science, and he plans to major in Physical Therapy at College of Idaho.

Congratulations Daniel Butler, this week’s First Federal Academic All Star.

