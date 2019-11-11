Academic All-Star — Daniela Aguilar Carranza

This week’s Academic All Star is Daniela Aguilar Carranza from Murtaugh High School.

Daniela maintains a 4.0 GPA, scored a 1290 on the SAT and tied for 1st place in her class ranking.

Daniela has held leadership roles in Future Farmers of America as Vice President and President and in Volleyball, both Junior Varsity and Varsity, as Captain. She holds her school’s Track and Field Record for the 4X400 with her teammates and English/Language Arts ISAT school record.

Daniela been an active participant in the Magic Valley Chamber of Commerce Youth Leadership program. Daniela was invited to participate in the Idaho Science and Aerospace Scholars due to her placement in her coursework and was accepted into the Migrant Student Leadership Institute. Her favorite subject is English and plans to attend either University of Idaho or Lewis Clark State College.

Congratulations Daniela Aguilar Carranza, this week’s First Federal Academic All Star.