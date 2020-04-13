Academic All-Star — DeAndra Hass

This week’s First Federal Academic All-Star is DeAndra Hass from Filer High School.

DeAndra is Senior Class President, a member of the National Honor Society and has a 3.93 GPA. Even with a rigorous schedule, she will graduate high school with more than 20 college credits.

She has accumulated over 200 hours by volunteering at the refugee center. Her extra-curricular activities include PBIS leadership, Mascot, FCCLA, and drama.

She plans to attend Dixie State University to study Social Work and Psychology. DeAndra has won a 5K charity for dogs.

Congratulations DeAndra Hass, this week’s First Federal Academic All Star.