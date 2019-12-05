Academic All-Star — Felicity Black

This week’s Academic All Star is Felicity Black of Carey High School.

Felicity has a 3.9 GPA, treasurer of National Honors Society, and President of Business Professionals of America. Felicity has accumulated over 75 hours of community service by doing yard work for elderly, cleaning highways, cutting and stacking wood, helping with the basketball and volleyball programs in the community.

She is active in basketball and volleyball, winning awards in both such most improved in volleyball. She not only achieved in becoming State Champion in Basketball, but also was her team’s defensive MVP during her sophomore year. Her favorite subject is Math and plans to attend College of Southern Idaho and eventually Boise State University to study Graphic Design.

Congratulations Felicity Black, this week’s First Federal Academic All Star.