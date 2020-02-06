Academic All-Star — Gabriella Ponce

This week’s First Federal Academic All-Star is Gabriella Ponce from Wendell High School.

Gabriella has 3.93 GPA, is a member of National Honor Society, and is Student Council President. She is actively involved in her community by donating and helping local blood drives, participating in food drives, coaching a 3rd/4th grade rec team, and planting bitterbrush in the Gooding County.

Gabriella participates in various FFA community events such as yard clean ups, making para-cord bracelets for military, and pulling weeds. She is FFA chapter and district president, and she has placed 3rd in the district FFA job interview category.

She is actively involved in volleyball, softball, and swim team.

Gabriella plans to major in Animal Science at California Polytechnic.

Congratulations Gabriella Ponce, this week’s First Federal Academic All Star.