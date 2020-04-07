Academic All-Star — Hannah Copmann

This week’s Academic All Star is Hannah Copmann from Minico High School.

Hannah has a 3.98 GPA, scored a 27 on her ACT and is a member of the National Honor Society. She will be graduating high school with an Associate’s degree in May.

She won the Scholastic Award in DYW local and state programs. She represents Mini-Cassia as North Mini-Cassia Distinguished Young Women 2019-2020, and she won the title of Distinguished Young Women of Idaho 2020.

She participated in cheerleading, volleyball and basketball before ultimately focusing on dance. Hannah is a competitive dancer and won numerous competitions and awards. She’s also the winner of the 2016 D.L. Bank Pays Program for the Mini-Cassia Area.

Her favorite subjects are English and Spanish, and she plans to attend Boise State University.

Congratulations Hannah Copmann, this week’s First Federal Academic All Star.