Academic All-Star — Javen Baxter

This week’s First Federal Academic All-Star is Javen Baxter from Magic Valley High School.

Javen scored the highest ACT score in his Senior class, is on honor roll and has perfect attendance.

He is enrolled in College Algebra through CSI, and he even plans to take Calculus in the spring. He has participated and completed the WISE program. He has volunteered in this community by raking leaves, cleaning the neighborhood and helping at the local food bank.

Javen is actively involved in Drama, Band, Art, football and track. He even competed in a Gaming contest at Boise State University. His favorite subjects are math and science, and Javen plans to major in Chemical Engineering at Oregon State University.

Congratulations Javen Baxter, this week’s First Federal Academic All-Star.