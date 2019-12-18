Academic All-Star — Kaleb Gabriel

This week’s First Federal Academic All-Star is Kaleb Gabriel of Bliss High School.

Kaleb maintains a 4.0 GPA and is student body president. Kaleb is enrolled in or has completed numerous dual credit classes. He has participated in Bliss Community clean-ups and worked with community members to gain support for the Bliss School.

Kaleb actively participates in every sport offered at his school and has earned the title of captain both in his Junior and Senior year. He has actively been involved in FFA for 4 years and won numerous awards in that time.

He plans to major in Engineering at either Boise State University or University of Idaho.

Congratulations Kaleb Gabriel, this week’s First Federal Academic All Star.