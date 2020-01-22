Academic All-Star — Kate Wilson

This week’s First Federal Academic All-Star is Kate Wilson from Minico High School.

Kate maintains a 4.0 GPA, is president for the National Honor Society, and is Student Body President. She is a scholastic scholarship winner through Mini-Cassia Distinguished Young Woman Program. Kate made and gathered over 50 dresses and 20 menstruation kits for “Little Dresses for Africa.”

She also performed solo music programs for her community at 4th of July and Christmas celebrations.

She played Merida, Ariel and Ginny Weasley at Princess Tea Party and Harry Potter Experience. Kate is a lifeguard and a private swimming instructor. Kate placed 9th at the State Solo Soprano Division.

She plans to major in Vocal Performance at Utah State University. Congratulations Kate Wilson, this week’s First Federal Academic All Star.