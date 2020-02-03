Academic All-Star — KayLynn Lewis

This week’s First Federal Academic All Star is KayLynn Lewis from Twin Falls Christian Academy.

KayLynn has a 3.7 GPA and was awarded Student of the Quarter twice. She has won multiple academic awards in Math, History, and English.

KayLynn has been actively involved in soccer for the past 8 years and volleyball for 1 year. She volunteers her time in 2 assisted living facilities by helping with bingo and ice cream socials. She helps within her church community.

She was voted Homecoming Queen in her sophomore year. KayLynn balances all her schoolwork while taking on a part-time job at Blaze pizza.

Her favorite subjects are Math and Science and plans to attend at Walla Walla University to become a Pediatric Nurse.

Congratulations KayLynn Lewis, this week’s First Federal Academic All Star.