Academic All-Star — Kayla Morse

This week’s First Federal Academic All-Star is Kayla Morse from Buhl High School.

Kayla is president of National Honor Society, on honor roll, and on student council.

She participated in Toys for Tots and served spaghetti at the Rotary Octogenarian dinner. Her senior project was a fundraiser for Walk for Wishes. Kayla even volunteered at the Idaho Special Olympics.

She is actively involved in Varsity volleyball, softball and varsity basketball.

Her favorite subject is English, and she plans to major in Broadcast Journalism at University of Idaho.

Congratulations Kayla Morse, this week’s First Federal Academic All-Star.