Academic All-Star — Kenyon Christopherson

This week’s First Federal Academic All Star is Kenyon Christopherson from Declo High School.

Kenyon has a 3.99 GPA, scored a 31 on his ACT. He and his team placed 1st Business Professionals of America State Parliamentary Procedure and 6th in BPA National Parliamentary Procedure Finalist. He has been part of Future Farmers of America all throughout high school where he served as a chapter officer and placed 3rd in Idaho Sate FFA Creed-Speaking.

Kenyon is enrolled in or has completed numerous dual credit classes.

He is active in a variety of extra-curricular activities such as robotics, band, baseball and football. Kenyon has participated in four state championships and succeeded in becoming 2A football State Champion in 2017 and 2018. He participated in Julie’s Clothes for Kid’s back in August where less fortunate families were able to get free school supplies and clothing.

He plans to major in Business Management at BYU. Congratulations Kenyon Christopherson, this week’s First Federal Academic All Star.