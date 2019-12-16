Academic All-Star — Kody Henslee

This week’s First Federal Academic All-Star is Kody Henslee from Glenns Ferry High School.

Kody has a 3.95 GPA, a member of the National Honor Society, and Student Body President. He was invited to participate in the Idaho Science and Aerospace Scholars.

He has accumulated nearly 100 hours of community service hours by serving Thanksgiving dinner, volunteering in the Mountain Home Country Music Festival, painting fire lines, helping with the Fire Department float and much more.

Kody has won numerous award in basketball, football, baseball and even clogging. He has earned the position of captain for both football and basketball. Other extracurricular activities include varsity track, theater club, varsity cheer, and DND club.

His favorite subject is science and plans to major in Mechanical Engineering at either College of Western Idaho or College of Southern Idaho and then ultimately Dixie State University. Congratulations Kody Henslee, this week’s First Federal Academic All-Star.