Academic All-Star — Kolby McClure

This week’s First Federal Academic All-Star is Kolby McClure of Murtaugh High School

Kolby has a 3.9 GPA and is Student Council Treasurer. He is enrolled in or has completed numerous dual credit classes, and he won the MHS Math Award and Agriculture Award.

He was an active participant in Magic Valley Chamber of Commerce Youth Leadership. He participated in the Magic Valley Construction Expo. Kolby won best in show at the Twin Fall County Fair for his fire pit entry. He is actively involved and won awards in Basketball and Football. Kolby has held leadership positions for the past 4 years including President for his FFA chapter.

His favorite subject is Math, and he plans attend Boise State University to study Civil Engineering.

Congratulations Kolby Scott McClure, this week’s First Federal Academic All Star..