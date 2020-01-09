Academic All-Star — Kyndyl Allen

This week’s First Federal Academic All-Star is Kyndyl Allen from Richfield High School.

Kyndyl has a 3.89 GPA, is a member of National Honor Society, and is student council president. She is at the top of her class, and she is enrolled in or has completed numerous dual credit courses such as Chemistry and Physics.

Kyndyl has participated in multiple road cleanups in the last 7 years, organized a food drive to support her local food bank, and planted sagebrush with the Bureau of Land Management.

She is lettered in both basketball and volleyball, and she holds the speaking captain position in volleyball.

Kyndyl plans to attend Boise State University to major in Nursing. Congratulations Kyndyl Allen, this week’s First Federal Academic All Star.