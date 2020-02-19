Academic All-Star — Makynna DesFosses

This week’s First Federal Academic All-Star is Makynna DesFosses from Canyon Ridge High School.

Makynna has a 3.96 and has been president of Canyon Ridge Key Club for 2 years. She will graduate high school with Associate’s degree from CSI.

She has had four consistent years of community service and earned upwards of 40 hours per year with Rim to Rim, Kiwanis Twin Falls, Salvation Army, Canyons Retirement Community and Key Club.

Makynna has completed 70 hours of service and personal development with her church youth group. She placed 1st in Extemporaneous Writing and 3rd in Nursing Assistant category at the state level for HOSA.

She plans to attend the registered nursing program at College of Southern Idaho.

Congratulations Makynna DesFosses, this week’s First Federal Academic All-Star.