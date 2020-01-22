Academic All-Star — Mari Bjorneberg

This week’s First Federal Academic All-Star is Mari Bjorneberg from Hansen High School.

Mari scored a 32 on her ACT and a 1360 on her SAT. When she’s not taking an array of rigorous courses through CSI, she donates her time to the local public library and to her church.

Mari competes in speech contests through the Idaho Farm Bureau and Snake River Soil and Water Conservation District. She is involved in her student government, FFA, and National Honor Society.

Mari is participates in volleyball, basketball and track as well. She participated in the National Youth Leadership Forum: Medicine experience last summer.

Her favorite subject is Biology and plans to attend either Montana State University or University of Utah to study Biology/Pre-medicine.

Congratulations Mari Bjorneberg, this week’s First Federal Academic All Star.