Academic All-Star — Mason McFarland

This week’s Academic All Star is Mason McFarland from Glenns Ferry High School.

Mason is on the Honor Roll, Vice President for National Honor Society, and Senior Class Secretary.

He has accumulated over 95 hour of community services hours by volunteering at Glenns Ferry Public Library, mowing lawns, helping in town cleanup, cleaning Hopes Door’s Education Center and much more.

Mason completed in the Idaho Science and Aerospace Scholars program, and he was Idaho State Treasurer at Gem Boys State.

He is actively involved in Set Up Cloggers, Art Club, Baseball, Dungeons and Dragons Club, Track Prep and Weight Lifting Club, High School Band and Track.

He plans to major in Business Administration at College of Idaho.

Congratulations Mason McFarland, this week’s First Federal Academic All Star.