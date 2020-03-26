Academic All-Star — Neida Romo

This week’s First Federal Academic All Star is Neida Romo from Wendell High School.

Neida maintains a 4.0 GPA, is a member of National Honor Society, and is Senior Class Secretary.

She has volunteered and donated at 2 blood drives. She also volunteers at school concessions, senior breakfast and soup kitchen.

Neida completed a field day in the elementary school and is a Spanish translator in math class. She has been actively involved for multiple years in Drama/Theater, band and pep band.

Neida competed in the Quiz Bowl, and she has been awarded the presidential award for 2 years. She is a member of the prom committee and won prom princess in her junior year.

She plans to major in Business Administration at Washington State University.

Congratulations Neida Romo, this week’s First Federal Academic All Star.