Academic All-Star — Riley Hull

This week’s First Federal Academic All-Star is Riley Hull from Hansen High School.

Riley won student of the month 3 times, is a member of National Honor Society and takes dual credit courses through Kimberly High School.

He made benches for the Rock Creek Cemetery and he built a bike rack for the library. Riley also made a sign that hangs outside a local restaurant, The T and T Café.

He participated in FFA for four years and is currently Treasurer FFA. Riley placed 1st in Ag Sales, and he also placed 1st and 3rd in Ag Mechanics. Other awards he won are Hunky boy of the year and Idaho Snowmobile Association youth of the Year for the entire state of Idaho.

His favorite subjects are math and agriculture, and he has been accepted into the honors program at Idaho State University to study Mechanical Engineering.

Congratulations Riley Hull, this week’s First Federal Academic All Star.