Academic All-Star — Samantha Stokesberry

This week’s First Federal Academic All-Star is Samantha Stokesberry from Twin Falls High School.

Samantha maintains a 4.0 GPA, scored a 1400 on her SAT, and will be graduating high school with an associate’s degree in biology.

She has volunteered at Twin Falls Veterinary Clinic, Knights of Columbus booth, and Stuff the Bus. She raised agriculture awareness with her FFA chapter at Perrine Elementary, and she was a youth leader at the Harrison Elementary STEAM Camp.

She is actively involved in multiple extra-curricular activities such as Varsity Track, FFA, HOSA, and Debate team. Samantha won 3rd at the state level for the Veterinary Science Competition.

Her favorite subject is biology and plans to attend Colorado State University to study biomedical science.

Congratulations Samantha Stokesberry, this week’s First Federal Academic All-Star.