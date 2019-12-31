Academic All-Star — Sydney Schoth

This week’s First Federal Academic All-Star is Sydney Louise Schoth from Castleford High School.

Sydney maintains a 4.0 GPA, is president for the National Honor Society and Student Body Vice President.

She has accumulated over 130 hours of community service through the HOBY Service Project, Amazing Grace Fellowship, Wendell Wrestling Program, Castleford Wolves Jr. High volleyball and much more.

Sydney actively participates and has won numerous awards in Volleyball, Basketball, Business Professionals of America, and Jazz Band. Her favorite subject is Chemistry and plans to major in Biological Engineering at University of Idaho.

Congratulations Sydney Louise Schoth, this week’s First Federal Academic All Star.