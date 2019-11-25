Academic All-Star — Tristan Wert

This week’s Academic All-Star is Tristan W. Wert of Wendell High School. Tristan maintains a 4.0 GPA, is Vice President of National Honor Society and is currently Student Body President.

Tristan is enrolled in or has completed numerous dual credit and Advanced classes. He volunteers in the elementary school and soup kitchens.

He coached sports at the recreation department, helped paint the senior center, and organized a food and gift drive for local families. Tristan is active in Varsity baseball, football and basketball. He has won numerous awards and is team captain in baseball and football.

He plans to major in Sports Medicine at Boise State University. Congratulations Tristan W. Wert, this week’s First Federal Academic All Star.

